Investigators search for arsonist responsible for St. Gerard Avenue fire
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an intentionally set blaze at a vacant building in north Baton Rouge shortly after midnight, Thursday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 3700 block of St. Gerard Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from a window on the first floor of the building.
They made their way into the building and began searching to make sure no one was inside.
After confirming this, firefighters were able to contain the fire in a small storage closet on the first floor, but the rest of the building sustained heavy smoke damage.
Fire investigators were called to analyze the scene and eventually determined that the fire was intentionally set.
If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.
