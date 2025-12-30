INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Two arrested at Dixon Correctional for contraband, intent to distribute heroin

JACKSON - Two women were arrested for introduction to contraband and possessing heroin with the intent to distribute at Dixon Correctional Institute, the Department of Corrections said.

The Department of Corrections said that during a body scan on Dec. 23, a guard detected an irregularity resulting in Terrionna Brown, who was visiting, to leave the facility abruptly. Staff smelled marijuana on Brown and requested a search of her vehicle, where Tidasha Garner was a passenger.

Officials said they found 27 grams of marijuana, package of suboxone 8A and opioid-laced paper. They also said Brown admitted to trying to introduce contraband to the facility.

Both were arrested for introduction of contraband, possession of schedule one controlled dangerous substances and possessing heroin with intent to distribute.

These arrests come two days after Tyran Jones, 33, died Dec. 21 from a drug overdose in the facility.