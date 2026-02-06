Investigative Unit: New Roads officials silent on recent police department controversies

NEW ROADS — The New Roads Police Department is once again fighting controversy following the arrest of an officer for selling drugs.

Quincy Lathers was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for allegedly selling oxycodone to a confidential informant during a controlled buy.

According to the C.I., Lathers had sold him pills before while wearing his New Roads police uniform.

His arrest comes just one day after news broke that Assistant Chief John Chambliss resigned.

Chambliss was involved in the non-fatal shooting of John Sexton, the Iberville assessor's son, last year.

Sexton was having a mental health crisis when Chambliss shot him four times.

Both Sexton and Chambliss were cleared of any charges by a grand jury; however, the Sexton family is suing the department.

It's unclear why he resigned.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been trying to speak with Chief Hamilton and Mayor Theron Smith since Wednesday. Our calls and texts have gone unanswered, and when we went to their offices on Friday, neither was there.

An officer, who identified herself as a shift supervisor, told us Hamilton was gone for the day and then that he was in a meeting.

Chief Hamilton spoke to WBRZ last year, when his former officer Stacy Paul was arrested for pawning his service weapon multiple times.

"Officers have to be above reproach, and when they're not, that's accountability. So I can't compromise the integrity of the public and the citizens in the city to protect an officer. I won't do it," Hamilton said in May.

It's unclear whether Lathers is still employed by New Roads.

He was arrested again last night by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on drugs and weapons charges from when EBRSO investigators searched his Denham Springs home.