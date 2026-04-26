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Fire crews respond to Sunday night structure fire on Broad Court
ST. GEORGE — Crews with the St. George Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working structure fire at the 13700 block of Broad Court.
The department asks that the public please avoid the area at this time.
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No additional information was immediately available.
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