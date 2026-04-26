76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews respond to Sunday night structure fire on Broad Court

54 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, April 26 2026 Apr 26, 2026 April 26, 2026 9:00 PM April 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — Crews with the St. George Fire Department are currently on the scene of a working structure fire at the 13700 block of Broad Court.

The department asks that the public please avoid the area at this time.

Trending News

No additional information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days