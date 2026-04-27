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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office searches for vehicle after shooting leaves teen...
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2une In Previews: Auditions for second-annual Mid City's Got Talent open through...
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Shreveport man arrested after gunmen who killed eight children allegedly fled to...
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Pair of new community pantries installed in Walker
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Baton Rouge Yom HaShoah event honors victims, urges Holocaust education
Sports Video
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LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
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Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
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Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama
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Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
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Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history