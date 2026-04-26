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Missing attorney found dead in wooded area along highway in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE — An attorney from St. Tammany Parish was found dead on Saturday after being reported missing, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The United Cajun Navy said Attorney David P. Sierera, who was reported missing on Friday to the Mandeville Police Department, was last seen leaving the Turtle Creek Apartments on Highway 22.
Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Office located Sirera deceased inside his vehicle around 2 p.m. on Saturday in a wooded area near the intersection of Highway 1088 and Highway 36.
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At this time, there are no signs of foul play. The investigation remains ongoing.
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