INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Man sought after LSU shootout had been arrested in deadly Grambling shooting

BATON ROUGE - Multiple sources confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Wednesday that a man wanted by police for a shooting on LSU's campus this week had been arrested after a mass shooting at Grambling State University two years ago.

Arrest documents revealed that on Sunday, April 23 a shooting occurred behind Bayou Hall near West Chimes Street. LSU Police records said shots were exchanged between someone in a white Dodge Challenger and an unknown suspect.

Marvin Young, 22, was driving the Challenger and was injured when someone shot out the back window. Local police say they are seeking one of his passengers, Ahmad Green, who had been arrested in a shooting during Grambling's 2021 homecoming celebration. Lincoln Parish officials released Green last year after a grand jury declined to indict him.

During their probe of the LSU shooting, which included a review of surveillance video, investigators determined that Young had been in the Challenger with Green and Germaine Braden, 20, but that Green got out of the car and walked behind Bayou Hall.

After about 10 minutes, another car pulled up and Braden left the Challenger and went back to it, the police report said.

"After a short time, he is seen sprinting back to the Challenger holding a large unknown item," LSU Police said. "The driver of the unknown suspect chases after him and fires a single shot into the back windshield of the Challenger as it pulls off."

Young was struck and drove himself to a hospital. While being questioned, Young said initially he had been alone but later acknowledged being on campus with Braden and Green.

Green is now wanted by Baton Rouge Police and faces charges tied to the incident, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit. The nature of the possible charges wasn't immediately known.

Arrest records Wednesday showed that Young was accused of possession and distribution of Schedule I drugs, illegal carrying of weapons and obstruction of justice. Paul is accused of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and obstruction of justice.

In October 2021, Green, who is from Shreveport, had been arrested in the Grambling mass shooting. Records show he faced first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, and a judge set his bond at $4 million.

The shooting on Grambling's campus killed one person and injured seven others.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reached out to District Attorney John Belton to find out what happened with Green's case and why he was out of jail.

Prosecutors said Green was stopped in Shreveport months after the Grambling shooting, and a gun in his possession matched shell casings found at Grambling State University. Green had been on campus during the shooting but denied having any involvement.

Prosecutors said he told detectives that he purchased the gun after the shooting, and when the case went before a grand jury, members of the panel returned no true bill. Green was released from jail shortly thereafter around the spring of 2022.