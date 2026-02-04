60°
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Inmate dead at Angola, another inmate arrested on murder charges
ANGOLA — An inmate was killed in the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
The fatal stabbing in Angola happened Tuesday night. The Department of Corrections identified the inmate as 35-year-old Jonathan Robertson, who was serving a 75-year sentence for armed robbery and attempted robbery that he was sentenced to on Dec. 11, 2019. He has been housed in Angola since Feb. 2, 2020.
Melvin Lopez, 49, is facing murder charges for the killing of Robertson. He was arrested by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
