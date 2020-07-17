INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt prison guard raped at knifepoint by inmate Friday

ST. GABRIEL- The St. Gabriel Police Department is investigating a rape that occurred at Elayn Hunt Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.



According to Police Chief Kevin Ambeau, a guard who had been employed for about eight months was raped at knifepoint by 29-year-old Erick Dehart.



The female guard was in a dorm with 64 inmates by herself, according to Ambeau. Sources told WBRZ the inmate created a shank, held it to her neck and sexually assaulted the guard. She is currently at the hospital having a rape kit administered.



Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton was briefed on the situation Friday afternoon.



Clayton told the WBRZ Investigative Unit he will seek to have Dehart prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If convicted, Clayton said Dehart could be castrated.

The Department of Corrections released a statement Friday evening confirming the incident, saying the inmate is being charged with aggravated rape.



Dehart was serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery and five years for simple burglary. Records indicate Dehart arrived at Elayn Hunt on Jan. 21, 2020.