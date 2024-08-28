INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Elayn Hunt Employee arrested for bringing drugs on property, charged with malfeasance

Kevin Joseph Shorty Jr.

ST. GABRIEL - An employee at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was arrested Tuesday after a K9 found drugs in his car.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Kevin Shorty is facing charges of malfeasance in office, taking contraband to a penal institution, and possessing schedule IV narcotics — all felonies.

During a routine search of the parking lot, K9 Zak alerted to the trunk of Shorty's car. Inside they found an orange pill bottle without a label that contained Zolpidem, commonly known as the sleep aid Ambien.

Shorty told officers he was at the jail to report to work.

The Department of Corrections has not commented on his employment status as of Wednesday afternoon.