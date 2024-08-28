INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: BRPD arrests woman after assault on Istrouma High teacher

93°
Wednesday, August 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a woman at Istrouma High School on Wednesday following an assault on a teacher, a source tells the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Police were summoned to the high school on Winbourne Avenue to deal with a "personnel matter" on the campus, but school officials said they weren't able to share any additional information.

The source said the woman assaulted the teacher, leading to the woman's arrest.

Randy Walker, the head of the East Baton Rouge Parish School District's security, said he was not at liberty to discuss what was going on.

"At this point it's still an investigation. ... Give me a few hours," Walker said.

District spokesman Perry Robinson said he, too, was not able to provide specifics beyond saying the matter involved a school employee.

