INVESTIGATIVE: Full file from Lafourche Parish DA claims LSP's Kyren Lacy case had 'inconsistencies'

CHACKBAY - The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's report on the investigation of a fatal crash involving LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy in said the investigation contained "several inconsistencies."

Lacy was arrested for negligent homicide by Louisiana State Police following a fatal December 2024 crash that resulted in Herman Hall's death; he later took his own life in April 2025. However, Lacy's attorney Matt Ory said early this week the District Attorney and video evidence supported Lacy's innocence.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit received the full findings Wednesday night. Despite Louisiana State Police standing by their findings, the Lafourche District Attorney's report pointed out perceived issues with the investigation.

The case file said that they believe Lacy was back in his lane at a safe distance before the crash occured; they also believe the female driver that served into the other lane, which hit the vehicle of Hall, was following too close to the vehicle in front of her.

The District Attorney's report concluded the evidence submitted does not support LSP's report that Lacy caused the crash, nor that he should have known he caused the crash.

WBRZ asked the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office for an interview, but they said they're not making any comments at this time. WBRZ is still going through the case file as well as following up with Louisiana State Police and experts on what exactly happened.

The full findings are available below. The only edits we made were the names of the drivers, because at this time, they are not facing any charges.

For clarity, (Redacted) is the driver of the pickup truck that drove off the road to the right while driving in the northbound lane. (Driver 2) is the driver who crossed the centerline, going into the southbound lanes, resulting in a fatal crash. (Driver 3) is the wife of Herman Hall, who crashed into Driver 2 when Driver 2 crossed the centerline.

Surveillance video of the crash is also embedded into the article below the full statement.

FULL CONCLUSION FROM THE LAFOURCHE PARISH DISTRICT ATTORNEY:

Conclusion

The report provided to this office by Louisiana State Police has several inconsistencies which were used to base their opinion and conclusion of the crash. The report notes about reviewing the video surveillance which was obtained from Go Bears. The report goes on to state, "The video footage then captures Vehicle 1 abruptly slowing to a sudden stop in the northbound lane. This is an incorrect statement and at no point is Kyren Lacy observed coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

Next, the report notes, "This would indicate that Vehicle 1 was attempting to pass 4 vehicles, one being an 18-wheeler, in a no passing zone at the time of the crash." Another statement of, "After the collision, Driver 1 briefly returned to the southbound lane before re-entering the opposing northbound lane." This gives the impression that Kyren Lacy was actively passing vehicles when the crash occurred, which is incorrect. Kyren Lacy did pass the four vehicles as described but was back in the southbound lane (his correct lane) before the crash occurred.

In the conclusion of the crash narrative, it states, "(Redacted), the driver of the white pickup truck traveling north on LA 20, immediately applied his brakes and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with Vehicle 1." All the evidence for this case contradicts this statement. On the video from Go Bears,(Redacted) has an average speed of 28.2 MPH which does not support the idea that he stopped within 102 feet before the crash. Also, (Redacted) is seen pulling into the parking lot as the vehicle are still moving from the crash.

The report goes on to note, "Vehicle 2, traveling behind the white pickup truck, was now in the path of Vehicle 1, facing an imminent head-on crash.” The evidence obtained from the Go Bears camera and (Driver 2)'s vehicle refudiate this statement. One second before the crash (and before any evasive action was taken by (Driver 2)), Kyren Lacy and (Driver 2)'s vehicles were 361.4 feet (120.4 yards) apart. This is also the point that Kyren Lacy was returning to the southbound lane of travel. Furthermore, the video shows that (Driver 2) had a following distance of 0.5 seconds, behind (Driver 3), 1.5 seconds before the crash.

Should this have been a passing zone, what distance would Kyren Lacy have needed to be back into his own lane. In RS 32:75 Limitations on passing on the left, the last sentence provides the distance by stating, "In every event the overtaking vehicle must return to the right-hand side of the roadway before coming within one hundred feet of any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction." According to RS 32:75, if this was in fact a passing zone, then Kyren Lacy would have been back into his lane with three times the required distance and would not have been responsible for any crash.

The evidence submitted in the crash report does support that Kyren Lacy was passing four vehicles (including an 18-wheeler) in a clearly marked no passing zone. Kyren Lacy was driving an average of 88 MPH while passing with a posted speed limit of 40 MPH. (Driver 2) was following too close which caused her to take evasive action to avoid hitting the back of (Redacted)'s truck. The evidence submitted in the crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known that his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him.