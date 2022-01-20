Latest Weather Blog
Intoxicated man leads LSP on chase down opposite side of interstate, crashes into patrol unit
ASCENSION - A man is behind bars after driving recklessly through Ascension Parish Wednesday night.
Officials say 33-year-old Steven O'Neill was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback east in the westbound lanes of I-10 at the Bluff Road Overpass when officials began their chase to attempt to pull the man over.
The Metairie man nearly struck several vehicles head-on before Troopers were able to conduct a rolling roadblock on his vehicle.
O'Neill struck a marked LSP patrol unit as Troopers were working to slow him down. He then drove the Subaru into the median, where Troopers say they immediately detected obvious signs of impairment.
Troopers arrested and transported O'Neill to a nearby facility where he tested over three times the legal limit for alcohol.
O'Neill was transported and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for driving on divided highways, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
