Interview: Senator Bill Cassidy on bipartisan infrastructure plan

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy joined WBRZ's Morning Show, 2une In, for a live interview Tuesday.

Cassidy discussed ongoing flood insurance rate issues and the bipartisan infrastructure plan, detailing how it is expected to benefit Louisiana.

The Senator said the plan is expected to provide Louisiana with $5.8 billion in assistance to redevelop the state's roads and bridges.

In addition to this, another $ 65 billion dollars will ensure every person has access to high speed internet and $17 billion will go to the Army Corps of Engineers for a resiliency plan, with several billion dollars of those funds going to coastal restoration projects.

Senator Cassidy also said $3.5 million will go towards flood mitigation.

In view of the many benefits it is expected to bring to the state, Cassidy praised the plan on social media, calling it a "major victory for Louisiana."