Interview: Lt. Governor announces performers on Louisiana's Rose Parade float

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser dropped by Channel 2 Studio to join WBRZ's morning show, '2une In,' to announce the performers who will accompany Louisiana's "Feed Your Soul" float in the 2021 Rose Parade.

The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade will feature a total of 40 floats and millions of flowers, seeds, and grasses to 37 million people.

Among the festive floats that roll through the streets of Pasadena, California will be Louisiana's unique "Feed Your Soul" float, which is 55-feet long, 18-feet wide, and 24-feet tall. It will serve as an invitation to the world to plan a visit to Louisiana in 2022.

The float will depict the spirit of the Bayou State showcasing moss-draped cypress trees, a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs, and powdered sugar covered beignets.

An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts will also be highlighted on the Louisiana Tourism float.

American Idol winner and Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

Joining Hardy are several citizens who Lt. Governor Nungesser has personally invited. The celebrity riders include essential workers in healthcare, education, first responders, volunteers, and an astronaut in training.

He chose to invite these individuals on account of their inspiring achievements throughout the pandemic.

The float will roll in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, and Louisiana will be the only state with a float in the parade.