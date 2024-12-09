70°
Latest Weather Blog
Interstate back open after crash on Basin Bridge
GROSSE TETE - Drivers are on their way off the Basin Bridge hours after being stuck for three hours due to a semi-truck crash.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m.. A semi-truck jackknifed and collided with another 18-wheeler.
Trending News
After three hours of being stuck on the bridge, the road block was cleared and drivers were on their way.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge won't force BESE to add Impact Charter School contract renewal to...
-
Iberville Parish President supports Gov. Landry's tax plan to borrow money from...
-
Former Central officer arrested for payroll fraud now accused of defrauding $24k...
-
Saints block game-tying field goal, beat Giants 14-11
-
'A very concerning reality:' Morganza Fire chief releases statement about fire tax...
Sports Video
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL