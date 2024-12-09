70°
Interstate back open after crash on Basin Bridge

1 hour 53 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 7:43 PM December 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GROSSE TETE - Drivers are on their way off the Basin Bridge hours after being stuck for three hours due to a semi-truck crash. 

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m.. A semi-truck jackknifed and collided with another 18-wheeler. 

After three hours of being stuck on the bridge, the road block was cleared and drivers were on their way. 

