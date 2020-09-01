Intense humidity and triple digit heat

Tuesday humidity levels are bringing out the angry side of the emojis.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The humidity will be breaking the scales today! Treat today as a heat advisory day and be sure to practice good sun and heat safety. Temperatures will be near 95 with heat index values near 105 or higher in some spots. Overnight, clouds will clear and temperatures will only cool to near 77 degrees.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: High pressure moving in will be limiting the available moisture for rain through Thursday. Rain chances close to 0% on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat and humidity will be dominating the forecast. Heat index values will once again be near 105 degrees or higher on Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture will make a return on Friday and hang out through the weekend. A couple of showers will be possible on Friday with more isolated showers expected on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be near 94 and overnight lows near 76.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Tropical Depression Fifteen formed on Monday afternoon. This system is off the east coast of the United States and is NOT a threat to any coastal communities. Additionally, there are two other areas to watch. One in the Caribbean Sea and one near the west African coast. Neither system is an immediate threat to the local forecast. Stay with the WBRZ Weather team on social media and we will bring you updates as soon as we have them.

NHC FORECAST:

A seemingly well-organized cluster of showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave is moving quickly westward across the central Caribbean Sea, but satellite-derived wind data from a few hours ago again showed that the system has not developed a closed surface wind circulation. The wave is, however, producing an area of winds near tropical storm force south of the coast of Haiti, which will move near or south of Jamaica later this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches Central America Wednesday night. Locally heavy rains and gusty winds are possible on Jamaica today, and interests there, as well as in northern Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala, and the Yucatan Peninsula, should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a day or so. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.