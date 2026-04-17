Inside the park grand slam from Tori Edwards gets LSU past Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers hadn't scored since the first inning and trailed Ole Miss 4-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. LSU softball loaded the bases for Tori Edwards with two outs. Edwards hit an inside the park grand slam to give the Tigers the lead and the win. The Tigers won 6-4.

A trio of LSU pitchers hit the mound in Cece Cellura, Paytn Monticelle and Jayden Heavener. After the Rebels tagged Cellura with 3 runs, making this the first time in her last three outings in which Cellura was charged with an earned run.

After getting the lead, Beth Torina called in Heavener to relieve Monticelli, and Heavener ended up getting the final two outs to earn the save.

For as good as LSU has been in recent weeks, their 6-9 SEC record entering this series against Ole Miss was lackluster. However, when looking at where LSU and Ole Miss sit in the RPI rankings, both teams sit in the top 25, despite the Rebels' 3-14 record in SEC play. The Tigers, a team still looking for its first SEC series win at home, need this series with fewer and fewer games on the conference slate remaining.

LSU and Ole Miss play each other again on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.