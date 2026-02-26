77°
'Innovators Unite' event held at Southern for aspiring entreprenuers

Thursday, February 26 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Entrepreneurs got a chance to use their networking skills Wednesday night at Southern University.

They were introduced to inspiring students at "Innovators Unite." The event works to give young creators an opportunity to get advice, mentorship and inspiration.

It featured games, vendor tables and a seminar with small business owners and civic leaders.

