93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Inmate reportedly hanged self in West Baton Rouge Detention Center

1 hour 6 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 12:10 PM July 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - An inmate in the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell Monday night. 

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Ty Thibodeaux, 27, was found in his cell after he hanged himself using a bedsheet. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Trending News

Thibodeaux had been in the detention center since June 15. He was arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and drug-related charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days