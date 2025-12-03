Inmate killed at Ascension Parish jail pleaded guilty to child sexual battery

DONALDSONVILLE - An inmate at the Ascension Parish Jail died after deputies say on Sunday, he was attacked by 56-year-old Stacy LeBlanc, another inmate.

The inmate who was killed, Charlie Stafford, had recently pleaded guilty to oral sexual battery with a victim under thirteen, more than ten years ago.

District Attorney Ricky Babin said the attack happened quickly.

"This happened so fast, I don't care if you'd been 20-feet-away," Babin said.

The woman, who will be referred to as Jane, to protect her identity, is the mother of the child Charlie Stafford pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting.

"We found out he was beaten," Jane said. "That he was punched once and hit the concrete."

In 2014, Jane walked in on Stafford with her son, and for more than ten years, she's been fighting for justice.

"I don't want [my son] to relive this," Jane said. "For us, it's just peace. We're finally at peace."

A series of motions questioning his mental health led to him staying at the Ascension Parish Jail for more than ten years, until he pleaded guilty.

"Once that motion's filed, the whole case stops," Babin said. "Nothing can proceed, and we've had five in this case."

Babin says in most cases he's dealt with, where these kinds of hearings are held, there are usually one or two hearings, and five is unusual.

Stacy LeBlanc is now facing manslaughter charges as Stafford's death is investigated.