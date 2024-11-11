Inmate from Morgan City escapes East Carroll prison, police say

LAKE PROVIDENCE - An inmate from the Morgan City area escaped early Monday from Riverbend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish.

Wayne Michael Escort, 36, was serving a sentence at the detention center at the time of his escape, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Police said that because of his criminal history, he should be considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Escort is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Escort's whereabouts can contact the Morgan City Police Department at 985-380-4605.

Police did not provide any details about how Escort escaped.