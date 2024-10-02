Influential Baton Rouge consultancy firm founder William Slaughter dies

BATON ROUGE — Founder and president of SSA Consultants William Slaughter died Wednesday, according to Baton Rouge Business Report.

Slaughter was an influential figure in the Baton Rouge community, forming the prominent Baton Rouge organizational development and management consulting firm in 1970.

According to Business Report, the company had many both public and private clients including LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Council, the Southeast Super-Region Committee, Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, Future Systems Incorporated, and Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.

Slaughter also served as the project director for Blueprint Louisiana, a government reform effort created and governed by business leaders across the state. LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business recognized Slaughter with a 2004 induction into its Hall of Distinction.