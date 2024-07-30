Infant dead after being 'forgotten' in hot car

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating after an infant was forgotten in a hot and died Tuesday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the parent left their home Tuesday morning to bring the 6-month-old child to daycare before work. Deputies said the parent continued on to work and didn't realize until going to the pick the baby up from daycare in the evening that the child had been in the car all day.

The infant was found around 5:45 p.m. in the backseat of the car along East Tom Stokes Court.

No more information was immediately available about the child. Deputies said an autopsy needs to be done before weighing possible charges.

The WBRZ Storm Station said the high was 97 degrees Tuesday. Meteorologist Malcolm Byron said with an outdoor temperature of 95 degrees, temperatures inside a car reach as high as 130 degrees in as little as 30 minutes.