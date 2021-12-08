Latest Weather Blog
Indian Air Force helicopter crashes with defense chief on board
India's air force says an army helicopter carrying the country's defense chief has crashed in southern Tamil Nadu state.
According to CNN, the crash occurred Wednesday as Gen. Bipin Rawat on board was on Board.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has yet to release the cause of the crash and details related to other passengers.
The IAF said "an Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."
As reported by the Times of India, four people are said to have died in the helicopter crash and A total of 14 people are said to have been on board, including Rawat's wife.
The Himalayan Times reports that television images showed the helicopter in flames while local residents tried to douse it.
Indian Defense Staff Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash pic.twitter.com/kjIPp6QkTn— Sayed Muhammad Ali Shah (@SayedMu75531560) December 8, 2021
Rawat is the Indian military's most senior official and serves as an adviser to the Defense Ministry.
He took on the newly created post in 2020, after retiring as army chief.
As of 3:30 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, some are taking to Twitter and posting news of General Rawat's death, but this has not been confirmed by IAF or other official sources.
