Independence man's death ruled to be a homicide

Tuesday, January 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

INDEPENDENCE - After a man was found dead in a home on Jan. 23, investigators said the man's death appears to have been a homicide. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Crossover Road on Jan. 23 after a man, later identified as 30-year-old David Parnell, was found unresponsive in a bedroom. 

Deputies said an autopsy later confirmed that Parnell's death was a homicide. 

No further information was available. 

Anyone with information about the homicide or those responsible is asked to contact the TPSO at (1-800) 554-5245.

