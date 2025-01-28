60°
Latest Weather Blog
Independence man's death ruled to be a homicide
INDEPENDENCE - After a man was found dead in a home on Jan. 23, investigators said the man's death appears to have been a homicide.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Crossover Road on Jan. 23 after a man, later identified as 30-year-old David Parnell, was found unresponsive in a bedroom.
Deputies said an autopsy later confirmed that Parnell's death was a homicide.
No further information was available.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the homicide or those responsible is asked to contact the TPSO at (1-800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump orders a funding freeze as his administration reviews federal loans and...
-
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super...
-
Baton Rouge lawyer says his clients are among 1,500 pardoned by Trump...
-
Immigration enforcement executive orders have agencies in Baton Rouge adjusting to new...
-
Family organizes fundraiser for Delta Chi member hit by car in Tigerland
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball preps for Auburn
-
Denham Springs, University High soccer win district titles
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
LSU women's basketball picks up win over Texas A&M
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?