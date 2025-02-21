42°
Latest Weather Blog
Inclement weather forecast will see LSU play double-header against Omaha Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A rainy forecast for Sunday will make the Tigers play a double-header against Omaha Saturday evening.
The 3-game series was initially meant to be spread out over the weekend, but with the forecast spelling rain over Alex Box Stadium, officials decided to shift the Sunday game up an evening, moving it to be a double-header starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.
