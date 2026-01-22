59°
Inaugural 'Dancing with Z Stars' held in Zachary
ZACHARY - Residents in Zachary put on their dancing shoes Saturday night in the gym at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for the inaugural "Dancing with Z Stars."
The event is a ballroom dance competition emceed by 2une In's April Davis. The event benefits the Louisiana Cotillion Auxiliary.
