In wake of federal court ruling, OSHA suspends plans to enforce vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE - After a federal court in Louisiana upheld a stay on the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for large businesses, the federal government says it will hold off on enforcing the mandate for now.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement Wednesday that it had suspended all activities related to enforcing the Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, which would have required businesses with 100 employees or more to be vaccinated or face mask requirements and weekly testing.

"While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation," a statement from the agency administration read in part.

Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that ordered OSHA to not enforce ETS "until further court order."