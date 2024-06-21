Latest Weather Blog
Immersive dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest roams Gonzales' Lamar Dixon Expo Center this weekend
GONZALES - An immersive dinosaur exhibit has made its way to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales for the weekend.
Jurassic Quest is an immersive experience with life-size dinosaurs of all types such as T-Rex and Spinosaurus.
At the event, participants can take part in dinosaur rides, the T.Wrecks Raceway, fossil digs, an excavation station, dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions and more.
"Once you come to Jurassic Quest you can expect to be thrown back 165 million years worth of dinosaur facts and knowledge! We have video tours for you guys and a lot of activities for the kids," dinosaur trainer Sauve said.
The event will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Trending News
Click here to buy tickets. Use code "FAMILY30" at checkout for 30 percent off.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State representative calls for revamped AMBER alert system after delay
-
No injuries reported after car runs into front of animal hospital
-
Livingston Parish announces waterways will be closed starting tomorrow following Tropical Storm...
-
Landry signs law making Louisiana first in nation to require Ten Commandments...
-
Our City, Our Problem: Domestic Violence