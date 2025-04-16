'Immediately flashbacks came': Devin Page Jr.'s grandmother talks after 3-year-old shot Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Yet another toddler was caught in cross-fire and hit by a stray bullet.

Tuesday night, just after 6:30 p.m. Baton Rouge Police were called to N. 26th Street. The three-year-old was taken to Baton Rouge General Mid-City, and police say the child is stable. But police are still trying to track down the people responsible for the shooting.

Three years ago, Cathy Toliver got a call from her daughter she'll never forget. Moments before, she had been talking to her grandson Devin Page on the phone.

Toliver says forty-five minutes later, Page was asleep and a stray bullet pierced the wall next to him, killing him in his bed.

The news of another three-year-old shot left Toliver reeling again.

"When I heard about that, immediately flashbacks came," Toliver said. "I know what that family is going through."

When WBRZ arrived at North 26th Street Tuesday night, neighbors detailed what happened. The three-year-old was playing outside, neighbors say a group of masked people in a car rolled up and started shooting at another group.

"That precious baby, you sit back and think 'I can't believe this happened to me,'" Toliver said. "The baby I'm sure was minding its own business."