Illinois State ends Southeastern's season in first round of FCS Playoffs

Saturday, November 29 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

HAMMOND - Illinois State shut down Southeastern's offense on Saturday at Strawberry Stadium, ending the Lions' season in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Redbirds never trailed, scoring on their first possession of the game en route to a 21-3 win. Southeastern tossed four interceptions in the loss, so Frank Scelfo's team was never able to gain any momentum on offense.

Southeastern ends the 2025 season 9-4 overall. Illinois State will play at No. 1 North Dakota State in the next round.

