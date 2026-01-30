Illinois man arrested after he was accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of Livingston teen

LIVINGSTON — An Illinois man accused of soliciting a Livingston Parish teenager for sexual purposes has been arrested.

Brody Michael Blakley, 35, was arrested on five counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Livingston Parish deputies, alongside the Louisiana Attorney General's Bureau of Investigation, began investigating the Bloomington man after it was learned that he was communicating with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The Bloomington Police Department assisted in the investigation into Blakley.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in November 2025 on a $200,000 bond.