57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Illinois man arrested after he was accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of Livingston teen

1 hour 51 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, January 30 2026 Jan 30, 2026 January 30, 2026 11:31 AM January 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — An Illinois man accused of soliciting a Livingston Parish teenager for sexual purposes has been arrested. 

Brody Michael Blakley, 35, was arrested on five counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. 

Livingston Parish deputies, alongside the Louisiana Attorney General's Bureau of Investigation, began investigating the Bloomington man after it was learned that he was communicating with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. 

The Bloomington Police Department assisted in the investigation into Blakley.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in November 2025 on a $200,000 bond.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days