Illinois man arrested after he was accused of indecent behavior with, solicitation of Livingston teen
LIVINGSTON — An Illinois man accused of soliciting a Livingston Parish teenager for sexual purposes has been arrested.
Brody Michael Blakley, 35, was arrested on five counts each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Livingston Parish deputies, alongside the Louisiana Attorney General's Bureau of Investigation, began investigating the Bloomington man after it was learned that he was communicating with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
The Bloomington Police Department assisted in the investigation into Blakley.
He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center in November 2025 on a $200,000 bond.
