54°
Latest Weather Blog
IHOP on College Drive appears to have closed down
BATON ROUGE — The IHOP on College Drive appears to be closed, and it's unclear if it will reopen.
WBRZ passed by today and saw multiple locks on the front entrance doors and signage on the side of the building that reads, "store will be temporarily closed due to change in ownership."
Trending News
You'll recall the store was named in a lawsuit earlier this month. The owner of the franchisee allowed the chain to stay open longer than it was supposed to igniting a breach of contract, the lawsuit states.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedules
-
Federal judge orders additional psychiatric evaluation of Loranger murder, kidnapping suspect
-
Federal judge lets inmates jump-start challenge to Louisiana's execution procedures
-
High water demand, freezing temperatures cause well problem in Albany; boil order...
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...