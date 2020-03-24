IDEA schools passing out meals to students Monday through Friday

BATON ROUGE - If you go to any IDEA school across the nation you'll see cars driving up to cafeteria staff with gloves on, passing out meals to students in the parish.

The way it works: you drive up, tell them how many meals you need and they'll hand them right to you. This is the second week that IDEA is distributing about 150 to 250 meals a day.

The meals include breakfast and lunch and are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cafeteria manager says even though the kids aren't in school, it's important that we still take care of them.

"IDEA has done all the efforts to make sure the kids, while the kids are at home, they have homeroom packets to work and they have opened the internet for them to continue learning. IDEA is pushing the fact that education is important, we realize that nutrition is important as well. I and my staff are doing all that we can," cafeteria manager Lester Jones said.

Any student can pick up a meal Monday through Friday until the meals are gone.