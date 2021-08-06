Iconic Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard dies at 71

J.R. Richard

The Major League Baseball community is mourning the loss of a legendary pitcher Friday morning.

According to CNN, Former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard passed away Thursday at the age of 71.

The team released an announcement regarding his death Thursday, saying,"Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons."

Astros Hall of Fame starting pitcher J.R. Richard, one of the greatest players to don an Astros uniform, has passed away. He was 71 years old. pic.twitter.com/ylqq2nPQMi — Houston Astros (@astros) August 5, 2021

Richard's 10-year career earned him a spot as a member of the Major League Baseball club's Hall of Fame.

The star athlete's career on the field was cut short by a stroke in July 1980.

"J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and as one of the greatest pitchers in club history. He stood shoulder to shoulder with club icons Larry Dierker, Joe Niekro and Nolan Ryan, to form a few of the best rotations in club history," the team said. "Sadly, his playing career was cut short by health issues, but his 10 years in an Astros uniform stand out as a decade of excellence."

Richard was selected second overall by the Astros in the Major League Baseball Draft of 1969. He was known for his 100-mph fastball and had a career win-loss record of 107-71; his 3.15 career ERA is tied for second on the Astros all-time list.

According to the Astros, Richard is survived by his wife, Lula.