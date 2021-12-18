Ice Skating on the River returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A fun-filled wintertime tradition is returning to the Raising Cane’s River Center this week.

Ice Skating on the River kicks off Friday, December 17, as the venue is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.

Ice Skating on the River will offer 75-minute sessions nearly every day from December 17 until January 3.

Click here for ticket information.