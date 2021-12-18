77°
Latest Weather Blog
Ice Skating on the River returns to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A fun-filled wintertime tradition is returning to the Raising Cane’s River Center this week.
Ice Skating on the River kicks off Friday, December 17, as the venue is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
Ice Skating on the River will offer 75-minute sessions nearly every day from December 17 until January 3.
Trending News
Click here for ticket information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmaker questions whether big contracts for LSU, USC coaches violate tax codes
-
DOTD says inflation could limit number of projects taken on
-
Baker war veteran learns he is long-lost father of European pop star...
-
Former EBR assistant principal convicted of killing teacher who was pregnant with...
-
Crews fighting house fire in Baton Rouge