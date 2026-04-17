Latest Weather Blog
ICE officials detail pursuit, standoff that led to 2 Honduran nationals being arrested in Hammond
HAMMOND — Two Honduran nationals were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after the pair led authorities on a chase and barricaded themselves in a Thompson Road home in Hammond, a spokesperson for the agency told WBRZ.
According to ICE, agents and Hammond Police officers attempted to stop a car registered to someone believed to be illegally inside the United States along West Yellow Water Road in Hammond on Wednesday. The car then led authorities on a chase before stopping at a home along Thompson Road.
The two men, later identified as Ezequiel Lara-Reyes and Maycol Carcamo-Antunez, got out of the car and barricaded themselves in the home for several hours.
ICE contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana to secure judicial warrants. While this was happening, a small group gathered to protest the agents and their actions.
After warrants were issued, Lara-Reyes and Carcamo-Antunez were both arrested. Lara-Reyes came to America in 2016, while Carcamo-Antunez came in 2021.
"Lara-Reyes and Carcamo-Antunez both have final orders of removal and were booked into U.S. Marshals custody," ICE agents said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night