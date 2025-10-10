85°
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office creates fund for Deputy Charles Riley
IBERVILLE - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office has created a donation fund for the family of Deputy Charles Riley, who died Monday.
Donations for the Riley family can be made through Behind The Line, a Louisiana non-profit organization that supports the families of first responders who are injured or killed in duty.
Riley was killed in a shooting at the Iberville Parish Courthouse on Monday night, which also injured Captain Brett Michael Stassi Jr.
