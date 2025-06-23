Iberville Parish secures $900K grant to clear Bayou Grosse Tete of storm debris

BAYOU GROSSE TETE — Iberville Parish has been awarded a $900,000 federal grant to clear fallen trees and storm-related debris from 23 miles of Bayou Grosse Tete, a vital waterway that drains three parishes in Louisiana.

John Clark, Director of the Iberville Parish Environmental Department, said the funding comes through the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The project aims to remove an estimated 353 fallen trees and other obstructions that restrict water flow and impact the bayou's navigability.

"It's such a beautiful waterway with all the natural vegetation, the large live oak trees and all, but after every storm a lot of those trees fall into the channel," Clark said. "It's an enormous task but it's very important for us to do this."

The cleanup is crucial for the natural beauty and recreational use of Bayou Grosse Tete, where residents often launch boats, canoes, and kayaks. Clark anticipates work ideally beginning in the fall when water levels are lower, making debris removal more feasible.

The bayou is a significant drainage channel, taking on water from False River, sugarcane fields, and other streams across Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and Iberville parishes before eventually flowing into the Gulf of Mexico.

"All of it has to come down through Bayou Grosse Tete," Clark emphasized.

The funding will address debris that has accumulated after storms, which impacts the bayou's drainage capacity and accessibility.