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Iberville Parish schools implement clear backpack policy for next school year
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish School District will implement a clear bag policy for the 2026-2027 school year, according to a social media announcement made Friday.
Starting next school year, students in the school district will only be allowed to wear clear or mesh backpacks.
The district said the new policy is meant to make schools safer and streamline school entry procedures. All students will still be required to participate in daily security screenings.
"Iberville Parish School District is committed to maintaining a safe and secured learning environment for all students and staff," the district said.
Individual schools may also implement their own campus-specific guidelines.
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