Iberville Parish principal named Louisiana Principal of the Year

NEW ORLEANS - An Iberville Parish principal was named as Louisiana's Principal of the Year on Saturday night.

The award went to Dr. Amanda Austin, who leads MSA East Academy in St. Gabriel. The magnet K-12 school is specializes in math, science and art.

Dr. Austin accepted her award at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which was held at the World War II Museum in New Orleans. She was selected out of nine finalists, which included the principal of Central Community School District.