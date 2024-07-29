93°
Iberville Parish principal, early education leader receive statewide honors

2 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Two educators from Iberville Parish were honored with statewide awards during a ceremony Saturday night. 

The Principal of the Year award went to Dr. Amanda Austin, who leads MSA East Academy in St. Gabriel. The magnet K-12 school is specializes in math, science and art.

Dr. Austin accepted her award at the 18th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which was held at the World War II Museum in New Orleans. She was selected out of nine finalists, which included a principal in the Central Community School District. 

Additionally, Rockeisha Walker was selected as the Louisiana Early Childhood Leader of the Year. Walker leads Bright Star Child Care Center in Plaquemine. 

Radar
7 Days