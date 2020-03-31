59°
Iberville Parish opening drive-thru testing center this weekend

Tuesday, March 31 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
PLAQUEMINE - Officials are opening a new coronavirus testing center in Iberville Parish Saturday. 

Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso Jr. announced that the new testing center will open Saturday at the Ochsner Medical Complex on LA 1 in Plaquemine. Due to the limited number of testing kits, the center will only be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say they only expect to conduct about 30 tests.

Those looking to get tested must have a doctor's order with them.

