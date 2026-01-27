Iberville Parish officials ask residents limit water only to essential uses

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish government on Tuesday asked residents to only use water when it is entirely necessary due to the water system "experiencing significant strain due to increased demand."

The government asked that residents turn off dripping faucets and only resume when temperatures drop again at night.

They also ask people to limit water use to the essentials.

"Avoid doing laundry, running dishwashers, or using excess water for non-essential tasks," officials said.