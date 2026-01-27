42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iberville Parish officials ask residents limit water only to essential uses

1 hour 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, January 27 2026 Jan 27, 2026 January 27, 2026 10:09 AM January 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish government on Tuesday asked residents to only use water when it is entirely necessary due to the water system "experiencing significant strain due to increased demand."

The government asked that residents turn off dripping faucets and only resume when temperatures drop again at night. 

They also ask people to limit water use to the essentials. 

"Avoid doing laundry, running dishwashers, or using excess water for non-essential tasks," officials said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days