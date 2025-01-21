26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Iberville, Pointe Coupee parishes institute curfews as several inches of snow falls across capital area

1 hour 23 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across multiple parishes as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.

Officials in Pointe Coupee and Iberville parishes said that curfews will last 12 hours from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.

