Iberville, Pointe Coupee parishes institute curfews as several inches of snow falls across capital area
BATON ROUGE — Officials instituted a curfew for residents across multiple parishes as snow fell across the capital region Tuesday.
Officials in Pointe Coupee and Iberville parishes said that curfews will last 12 hours from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
WBRZ will update this story as more local and state governments issue curfews. In the meantime, check in with the latest forecast from The Storm Station Meteorologists.
