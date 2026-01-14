66°
Iberville Parish deputies arrest Maringouin man accused of stealing guns out of deer stands

2 hours 37 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 11:23 AM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

MARINGOUIN — Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing multiple guns from deer stands in Iberville Parish. 

John Callaway, 43, was arrested after deputies received reports of two stolen firearms from deer stands. The first was reported on Dec. 31, 2025, while the second was reported nearly two weeks later on Jan. 11, 2026.

After investigating the thefts, Iberville deputies recovered the guns and arrested Callaway, who was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on two counts each of simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

