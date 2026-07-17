FDA: 2 varieties of Pillsbury rolls recalled after reports of potential glass contamination

BATON ROUGE — Two varieties of Pillsbury bread rolls have been recalled by the FDA after reports of potential glass contamination.

The recall, which was initiated on June 19 and formally classified on Monday, pertains to Pillsbury Bread Rolls, hard dough roll 180-count frozen containers, and Kaiser dough roll 144-count frozen containers.

The hard dough roll containers with potential glass in them have the best-by date of Oct. 12, 2026 (lot number 11JUN6JL), and Oct. 13, 2026 (lot number 12JUN6JL). The Kaiser roll containers have a best-by date of Oct. 13, 2026 (lot number 12JUN6JL).

According to the FDA, 3080 cases of the hard dough rolls were potentially contaminated, and 1260 cases of the Kaiser rolls were potentially contaminated.

The FDA says that the recall is voluntary.

Louisiana was among 19 states the rolls were distributed to.