80°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish authorities arrest Texas man on illegal drug charges
IBERVILLE PARISH - As Louisiana's war on illegal drugs continues, Iberville Parish authorities announced the apprehension of a Texas man found with a significant amount of cocaine.
According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit arrested 20-year-old David Gonzalez of Houston and found him in possession of 2.2 pounds of cocaine.
Trending News
Authorities say Gonzalez was jailed and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Double-shooting on Nicholson Drive kills one person, injures a second
-
BR Police Chief Murphy Paul to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday
-
Moratorium talks continue in EBR
-
First mosquito found with traces of West Nile found in EBR this...
-
Following call to WBRZ, homeowner gets large trash pile picked up after...