Iberville officials asking for information about boat, firearm thefts
GROSSE TETE - Officials in Iberville Parish are asking the public for information about multiple thefts in Grosse Tete and Rosedale.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said two boats containing guns and a generator were stolen recently. In December, a firearm was stolen from a deer stand and a gaming console and laptop were taken from a home.
Deputies are asking people to remain vigilant and report any information about the thefts to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-3553.
